Buses needed

Given the resurgence of terrorism and the density of sensitive locations in Islamabad, it is understandable the security measures in the capital have been beefed-up. Unfortunately, this creates problems of its own. The new check posts and restrictions on where certain vehicles can go has exacerbated traffic and transport problems. Much of the city relies on private modes of transportation, which are largely banned from entering sensitive areas such as the red zone, where many of the city’s residents go to work.

While the public metro buses are allowed inside the red zone, the coverage of their routes is quite limited and, thus, most people cannot avail their services. To solve these traffic concerns, the authority should look into possible solutions. First of all, more roads should be built to shorten travel times. Second, private bus services should be allowed inside the red zone. Finally, the government should expand the coverage of the public bus services.

Z A Gulzar

Hub