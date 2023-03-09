 
close
Thursday March 09, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Nepotism

March 09, 2023

Nepotism occurs frequently in both the public and private sectors of our country. Bias towards one’s relatives or close friends demotivates hardworking and more deserving employees and, in the long run, leads to the decline of the institution.

Such nepotism is no different than any other kind of corruption and should be punished as such.

Wania Asif

Karachi

Comments