Thursday March 09, 2023
Newspost

Naya what?

March 09, 2023

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has approved the appointment of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the president of the PTI. The major pre-poll slogan of the PTI was ‘Naya Pakistan’. Now a tested decades-old politician has been made the president of the party. Can one expect a big change in Pakistan with such inclusions in the party?

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

