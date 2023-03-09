Naya what?

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has approved the appointment of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the president of the PTI. The major pre-poll slogan of the PTI was ‘Naya Pakistan’. Now a tested decades-old politician has been made the president of the party. Can one expect a big change in Pakistan with such inclusions in the party?
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
Home where you can relax and spend the most time. It doesn't matter whether it's small or big. Which is why...
This refers to the editorial ‘Women's day’ . As the editorial rightly put, what we need is an intersectional...
This refers to the article, ‘Gaming out a default’ by Ammar Habib Khan. The writer has very well explained the...
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. In Punjab University, students from Sindh – including 30...
Given the resurgence of terrorism and the density of sensitive locations in Islamabad, it is understandable the...
Nepotism occurs frequently in both the public and private sectors of our country. Bias towards one’s relatives or...
