Construction standards

I would like to draw the attention of the construction authorities and the public towards the lack of adherence to safety standards in construction, particularly when it comes to residential buildings. The use of sub-standard materials and poorly reinforced structures are rampant.

Recently, one such building collapsed in the Patel Para area of Karachi, killing one and injuring four. This isn’t the first and it will not be the last of such incidents if we continue to ignore safety protocols in construction.

Mina Faisal

Karachi