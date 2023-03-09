Construction standards

I would like to draw the attention of the construction authorities and the public towards the lack of adherence to safety standards in construction, particularly when it comes to residential buildings. The use of sub-standard materials and poorly reinforced structures are rampant.
Recently, one such building collapsed in the Patel Para area of Karachi, killing one and injuring four. This isn’t the first and it will not be the last of such incidents if we continue to ignore safety protocols in construction.
Mina Faisal
Karachi
Home where you can relax and spend the most time. It doesn't matter whether it's small or big. Which is why...
This refers to the editorial ‘Women's day’ . As the editorial rightly put, what we need is an intersectional...
This refers to the article, ‘Gaming out a default’ by Ammar Habib Khan. The writer has very well explained the...
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. In Punjab University, students from Sindh – including 30...
Given the resurgence of terrorism and the density of sensitive locations in Islamabad, it is understandable the...
Nepotism occurs frequently in both the public and private sectors of our country. Bias towards one’s relatives or...
Comments