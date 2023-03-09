Underage Hindu girl who converted to Islam allowed to go with her father

A Karachi magistrate on Wednesday handed over the custody of a Hindu girl who converted to Islam and married of her own freewill to her father.

Rameela alias Saira Bibi, who was alleged to have been kidnapped and forcibly converted to Islam, was produced before Judicial Magistrate (West) Asadullah Qureshi from a shelter home for destitute and orphan children.

The counsel for the girl’s father argued that the abductee was a minor aged about 15 years as per her medical report, requesting that she be handed over to her father who was her natural guardian.

On the other hand, the lawyer representing her purported husband contended that she was his client’s legally wedded wife, adding that she was also sui juris. Therefore, he pleaded with the magistrate to allow her to decide

her fate.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the magistrate said the record showed that she was sent to the shelter home due to uncertainty regarding her age so a medical board was constituted, adding that as per report of the board, her age was 15 to 16 years, close to 15 years.

In her statement recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), he said the victim denied her abduction and stated that she had embraced Islam and contracted marriage with the accused of her own free will and wanted to go with her husband.

However, on Wednesday she expressed her desire to go with her parents, the magistrate said and directed the shelter home in-charge to hand over the custody of the girl to her father, Teja, after completion of legal formalities and submission of a Rs1 million surety bond to the court for her safety and protection.