Three cops suspended for ‘kidnapping citizen’

A station house officer (SHO) and two other policemen of the Quaidabad police station were suspended on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in kidnapping and demanding ransom from a citizen.

The abducted person, identified as Hassan, was recovered from the torture cell of the police station after his wife filed a petition in court. The Quaidabad police had demanded a ransom of Rs500,000 from Hassan’s wife for his release. The woman had given Rs100,000 to the police. The policemen had threatened to lock up Hassan in a fake drug case if the money was not paid.

Upon receiving the petition, the magistrate recovered Hassan from the police station. Following the incident, District Malir SSP Hassan Sardar suspended three policemen, including the SHO of the Quaidabad police station, Ashraf Jan. An inquiry had been assigned to the DSP Quaidabad.