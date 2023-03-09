PMEX holds awareness session

KARACHI: Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX), a multi-commodity futures exchange, has held an awareness programme about electronic warehouse receipts (EWR) mechanism for farmers in Hafizabad, a statement said on Wednesday.

PMEX said it organised the session in collaboration with GROWTECH Services, Naymat Collateral Management Company Limited (NCMCL), Habib Bank Limited, and Bank of Punjab.

The aim of the awareness programme was to educate farmers about the EWR mechanism and its benefits including safekeeping, financing, and trading.

According to the exchange, a large number of bankers, warehouse operators, and more than 400 farmers attended the programme.

During the session, NCMCL briefed the audience about the safekeeping of commodities to avoid distress selling and post-harvest losses. HBL and the Bank of Punjab elaborated on using EWR as collateral for borrowing from financial institutions.

PMEX talked about the trading of EWRs at its platform and elaborated the benefits to the farmers such as the fair price of produce and payment within 48 hours.