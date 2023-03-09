PTCL partners with DE-CIX

KARACHI: DE-CIX, a global internet exchange operator, and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) have partnered to establish an internet exchange (IX) in Pakistan, stated a press release on Wednesday.

The IX would be based on DE-CIX's interconnection infrastructure, and it would be operated under the DE-CIX as a service (DaaS) model.

The interconnection platform is set to serve as a hub for regional connectivity, allowing for low-latency interconnection of local networks and localization of global content. The technical implementation is scheduled to begin in 2023.

The partnership is expected to help boost Pakistan's internet connectivity, attract more national and international internet and cloud service providers, and facilitate the growth of the country’s digital economy.