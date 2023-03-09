Rupee snaps three-day gains

KARACHI: The rupee fell against the dollar on Wednesday after gaining for 3 consecutive sessions, as investors awaited a positive announcement from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about the revival of the bailout package.

In the interbank market, the local unit closed at 279.12 per dollar, 0.45 percent weaker than Tuesday’s close of 277.87.

The domestic currency also weakened in the open market trade. It lost 2 rupees to settle at 281 per dollar.

Dealers said the rupee lost ground on a mismatch between the demand and supply of the greenback. However, changing investor sentiment weighed by a delay in the resumption of the IMF programme also put pressure on the local unit.

Gradually but surely, Pakistan and the IMF are making progress towards a staff-level agreement. The Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policy (MEFP), a collection of policies that the nation will execute throughout the remaining portion of the current fiscal year, has not yet been finalised. However, there are still a few concerns that need to be resolved.

The IMF has made it clear now to the finance minister who was assuming till last Friday that getting the commitments from friendly countries was not a prior action. The only thing left to do in a virtual meeting held on Monday is to secure funding commitments from allies in order to secure funding from the IMF, according to reports. It shouldn't be an issue, albeit timing is crucial, given prior statements in which the Gulf States demanded that the IMF programme be secured in order to get their funding, and the fact that the country is currently extremely near to securing the programme.