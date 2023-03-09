Stocks close flat as investors await IMF deal

Stocks closed flat on Wednesday as investors remained concerned about a staff-level agreement (SLA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed slightly higher by 24.24 points or 0.06 percent to 41,358.93 points against 41,334.69 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 41,621.71 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,334.69 points.

“The market opened in the green zone and traded within a narrow range throughout the day reaching an intraday high of 283.97 points as investors await for the government and IMF to reach a staff-level agreement,” brokerage Arif Habib Ltd reported.

Investors’ involvement had remained passive due to the prevailing political uncertainty however decent volumes had been witnessed across the board, it added.

KSE-30 index also increased by 62.63 points or 0.40 percent to 15,590 points, compared with 15,527.37 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares increased by 2 million shares to 162.884 million shares from 160.102 million shares. The trading value increased to Rs6.333 billion from Rs5.338 billion. Market capital lowered to Rs6.345 trillion from Rs6.336 trillion. Out of 335 companies active in the session, 148 closed in green, 164 in red and 23 remained unchanged.

Analyst Muhammad Arbash at Topline Securities said equities closed slightly positive where the benchmark KSE100 Index settled at 41,358 level (up 0.06 percent).

“Market opened on a positive note as investors expected the SLA over this weekend which led the market to make an intraday high of 283 points,” he said.

Major positive contributors in the trading session were HUBC, HBL OGDC, NESTLE and BAHL, which cumulatively added 115 points to KSE100 Index, further investors' interest was also witnessed in the cement sector where LUCK and KOHC closed higher.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Nestle Pakistan, which rose by Rs230 to Rs5,495 per share, followed by Rafhan Maize, which increased by Rs204 to Rs7,715 per share. A significant decline was noted in shares of Unilever Foods, which fell by Rs1,284.03 to Rs19,527.55 per share, followed by Pak Services, which decreased by Rs164.43 to Rs2,027.97 per share.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Ltd said, “Stocks closed positive after reports of COAS meet up with businessmen assuring worst is behind amid overcoming the possibility of default and assuring due IMF staff level agreement.”

Reports of the IMF confirming lender commitments ahead of the renewal of the programme and the State Bank governor assurance over foreign exchange reserves to reach $4.3 billion by next week played a catalyst role in a positive close.

Sectors contributing to the performance included power generation and distribution (+43.8 points), commercial banks (+41.5 points), E&P’s (+22.8 points), food and personal care products (+9.2 points), and engineering (+9.2 points).

Hascol Petrol remained the volume leader with 14.417 million shares which increased by 50 paisas to Rs5.57 per share. It was followed by Telecard Limited with 7.946 million shares, which dropped by 28 paisas to Rs6.84 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included WorldCall Telecom, Hub Power Co., Maple Leaf, Pioneer Cement, Oil & Gas Dev. XD, Pak Int. Bulk, B.O. Punjab and United Bank.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 33.678 million shares from 43.820 million shares.