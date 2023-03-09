T-bill yields surge to 21pc after interest rate hike

KARACHI: The cut-off yields on treasury bills climbed on Wednesday after the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) delivered a larger-than-expected 300 basis points (bps) rate hike in an attempt to meet the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan conditions.

The yield on the three-month T-bill rose 105bps to 20.9996 percent, according to the auction result issued by the SBP.

The yield on six-month paper increased 95bps to 20.8498 percent. The yield on 12-month paper stood at 20.9899 percent, 120bps up from the previous auction held on February 22.

The government managed to raise Rs1.6 trillion, against a target and maturity of Rs1.8 trillion. A participation of Rs2.4 trillion was seen in the shorter and longer duration papers.

“Government was able to raise funds against huge maturity at nearly 21 percent. The IMF deal is crucial for future direction,” said Mohammad Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities.

In PIB floater auction, participation of Rs307 billion was seen in two-year and Rs2 billion in a three-year bond. The government raised Rs256 billion in two-year bond and Rs200 million in a three-year bond. The total target was Rs70 billion.

The government and the SBP addressed the important concerns before the auction day such as the decision on interest rate was made, the open market operations of a longer tenor were done and the tax on low advance-to-deposit (ADR) was abolished.

However, analysts saw the ability of the government to raise a huge amount at appropriate level challenging as market participants would aim to participate at higher levels keeping in sight the monetary policy meeting date on April 4.

Since the government awaits confirmations from friendly nations on their financing commitments, the IMF has yet to make any announcements.

Analysts said the T-bill yields jumped as investors considered the prospects of further interest rate hike by the central bank at its upcoming monetary policy review to be held in April.

“The yields imply another 50bps hike,” said Fahad Rauf, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities.

Last week, the SBP hiked the policy rate to 20 percent, the highest in the country’s history, to tame inflation, which surged to 31.5 percent year-on-year in January, the highest annual rate in almost 50 years.

The SBP expects average inflation this year to be in the range of 27-29 percent against the November 2022 projection of 21-23 percent.

The result of the T-bill auction follows reports that the IMF has objected to Pakistan's plan to directly borrow from local commercial banks in order to loosen competition laws, blocking the action that could lead to market distortion.