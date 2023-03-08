Contempt of CEC: ECP issues bailable arrest warrant for PTI chief

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan Tuesday issued bailable arrest warrant of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the contempt case of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja for ‘deliberately seeking adjournments in the case, amounting to mockery of the law’. A four-member bench of the Election Commission, headed by the commission Member, Sindh, Nisar Ahmed Durrani, heard the case here and issued the order of issuance of warrants of Imran and directed him to submit two sureties of Rs50,000 each. Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, has been directed to execute the warrant by March 14.

The bench directed the office to fix the case for March 14 and follow up the action in relation to the matter (the case of use of intemperate language and contemptuous remarks against CEC) forthwith. A similar contempt notice was issued to PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry, who also has been served with a bailable warrant.

The Election Commission had issued notices to PTI Chairman, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry for using intemperate language against the commission and chief election commissioner last year. Specifically, Imran and Fawad were also issued contempt notices vis-à-vis the chief election commissioner. Reacting to the development, Fawad called the ECP order a contempt of the Lahore High Court orders and declared to get the Election Commission summoned to the High Court.

The order reads, “…it reveals from the preceding order sheet on 14.02.2023 that the matter was adjourned for today on the request of learned counsel. Today, neither the respondent nor his counsel is in attendance and that too without any intimation.

“The upshot of the above discussion is that the respondent, namely Imran Khan, is deliberately seeking adjournments on one or other pretext and is also reluctant to appear before this commission, which amounts to mockery of the law. Such conduct of the respondent could not be tolerable, as his non-appearance before this commission seems to be intentional,” the bench says.

The order details the background of the case and how it was delayed, and adjournments were sought and notes, “consequently, in the circumstances of the case, we are left no alternate option except to issue bailable warrant of arrest warrant against the respondent in sum of Rs50,000 with two sureties in the like amount. The warrant shall be executed through the inspector general of police, Islamabad”.

Meanwhile, the PTI chairman filed his reply during the hearing of a petition filed in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking his removal from the post of party chairman. A three-member bench of the ECP, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, heard the petition against the notification of Imran Khan’s victory and removal from the party leadership.

During the hearing, Imran’s lawyer Barrister Gohar and petitioner Afaq Ahmed appeared before the bench. Barrister Gohar said that he was submitting a reply. The chief election commissioner contended that the action was not ‘adversarial one’ and the High Court did not stop the proceedings. The counsel maintained that the High Court did not stop the proceedings.

However, to the astonishment of the bench, while speaking loudly, Afaq Ahmed said that the Election Commission sent notices to the wrong address and it should reform its staff. To this, the chief election commissioner made it clear that the Election Commission would not come under his pressure by his way of speaking loudly.

The petitioner claimed the commission had been serving false notices on him and said that the notices issued to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar were being sent to him. “The notices could not reach me on time due to the negligence of the deputy director of ECP Law Department,” he noted.

The chief election commissioner told him that he should not point fingers at anyone, lower his voice and talk about the relevant case. The petitioner, totally showing indifference to him, again wondered who was responsible for serving a notice after the case had been taken up for hearing.

Later, the chief election commissioner rejected Afaq Ahmed’s petition, on which the petitioner requested an apology from the commission. But the security personnel caught Afaq Ahmed and forced him out of the court.

Earlier, the PTI chairman submitted his reply to the Election Commission in the party leadership case, which points out that the Election Commission has de-seated him on the basis of a reference filed by the speaker of the National Assembly.

The PTI chief said in the reply that the Lahore High Court had stopped the Election Commission from taking a final decision; the hearing should be stopped until the decision of the High Court to prevent wastage of time. He said the Supreme Court had given a declaration of disqualification in the Panama case against Nawaz Sharif, whereas no forum gave any declaration of disqualification against him.

In his reply, Imran also maintained that he could be removed from the party leadership only after the declaration of disqualification.

The Election Commission had sought an explanation from Imran Khan regarding his continuation as PTI chairman even after his disqualification in the Toshakhana case last year.

In the light of the Toshakhana case verdict, the Election Commission had initiated proceedings to remove Imran Khan from the post of chairman PTI in the Toshakhana case, in which he was disqualified under Article 63(1)(p) for submitting a false affidavit. Back in February 2018, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court, while hearing petitions against the Elections Act, ruled that under articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution, a disqualified person cannot become the head of a political party.

After the Supreme Court having disqualified Nawaz Sharif under Article 62(1)(f), this decision paved the way for his removal as the president of the PML-N.