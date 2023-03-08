Economic situation reviewed: KP CM rules out compromise on provincial rights

PESHAWAR: A meeting here on Tuesday discussed and reviewed the current economic situation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

A handout said that Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammed Azam Khan chaired the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about the financial issues related to federation, including share of the province under National Finance Commission Award, arrears of the net hydel profit, food security, oil and gas royalty and matters related to water resources.

Adviser to Caretaker Chief Minister on Energy and Finance Himayatullah Khan, Chief Secretary Imdadullah Bosal, Additional Chief Secretary Ikramullah Khan, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, administrative secretaries and other officials attended the meeting.

The forum discussed the prevailing economic situation and the proposed strategy to take up the issues with the federal government.

To put an end to the financial crunch faced by the province, the Finance Department put forward various recommendations to be taken up with the federal government, which included an immediate revision of the share of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the seventh NFC Award.

The meeting called for implementing the Article 151 of the Constitution by all the federating units so that no unit should take any arbitrary legislative or executive action against interprovincial movement of goods especially wheat, construction of Tank Zam Pezo Dam, Baran Dam and Kurram Tangi Dam.

It was decided that all the financial issues of the province related to federation would be taken up with the federal government in writing.

The caretaker chief minister directed the quarters concerned to prepare proper cases to be highlighted at the meeting of the Council of Common Interests and other relevant forums.

Muhammad Azam Khan said that he had taken up these issues with the prime minister, adding that

caretaker setup would go all-out to steer the province out of current difficult situation.

“There would be no compromise on the legitimate rights of the province,” he added.