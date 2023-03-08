TDAP, PTDC showcase tourism of Pakistan in ITB Berlin, 2023

Berlin: TDAP and PTDC showcase the tourism potential of Pakistan in world’s leading travel trade Show - ITB Berlin, 2023

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) jointly organize the participation of provincial tourism departments and 13 companies from the tourism sector at ITB Berlin - the largest travel trade Show in the world.

The ITB Berlin (Internationale Tourisms-Börse Berlin) is the world’s largest tourism trade fair which is held in Germany every year welcoming around 10,000 exhibitors and 160,000 visitors from more than 180 countries and regions. A total of 13 private sector companies and 4 provincial tourism departments including KPK, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Balitistan along with PTDC and TDAP are part of delegation that represents Pakistan at the Show.

Owing to the continuous efforts of TDAP and PTDC, a joint delegation of public and private sector stakeholders is attending the event to showcase the tourism potential of the country after an interval of 14 years. The aim of Pakistan’s participation at the fair is to attract foreign investors in the country’s tourism and hospitality sector while ensuring maximum B2B linkages.