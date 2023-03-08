As March comes around again, it is time to observe International Women's Day (IWD) on the 8th of the month. This year, the United Nations has declared the theme to be ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’, aligned with the priority theme for the upcoming 67th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW-67): “Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls”.

The CSW is the principal global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women, making it instrumental in promoting women’s rights, documenting the reality of women’s lives throughout the world, and shaping global standards on gender equality.

As of 2023, the World Bank reports that the digital economy makes up more than 15 percent of the global GDP and has grown 2.5 times faster over the previous ten years than the GDP of the physical world. Deemah Al-Yahya, Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO), expects the digital economy to grow tremendously over the next few years, contributing up to 30 percent to the global GDP and creating 30 million jobs by 2030. However, it seems as if women are being left behind in this digital transformation, despite contributing massively to developments in innovative technology. As per UN Women’s Gender Snapshot 2022 report, women’s exclusion from the digital world has shaved 1 trillion US dollars from the gross domestic product of low- and middle-income countries in the last decade - a loss that will grow to 1.5 trillion US dollars by 2025 if no action is taken. As such, IWD 2023 will focus on recognising and celebrating the women and girls who are championing the advancement of transformative technology and digital education throughout the world, as well as exploring the impact of the digital gender gap on widening economic and social inequalities.

Furthermore, IWD 2023 hopes to shed more light on the increasingly pressing issue of cyberviolence and harassment faced by women. Plan International, a non-profit development and humanitarian organisation reported in its 2020 State of the World’s Girls Report that 58 percent of girls over the world have experienced online harassment with 50 percent saying they experience more harassment online than in the physical world. 2020 reports from both the European Union and the US show that one in every ten women online have faced sexual harassment via receiving unwarranted explicit images or texts. The risk remains highest for women of the age group 18 to 29. This type of behaviour encourages women in distancing themselves from interacting with the online community, which severely limits them socially and financially in the increasingly digitalised world, leaving them behind in the digital revolution.

Compilations of self-reports from various leading technological corporations show that as of 2022, women make up 28 percent of the tech industry workforce and about 14 percent of women hold engineering jobs, making it the STEM field where women are the least represented. IWD 2023 proves to be a great opportunity to highlight female innovators in the technological field so that these numbers show improvement over the next few years. One such example is Google’s Women Techmakers, a community that focuses on providing visibility to the women working in the field. This year, members of Women Techmakers will add an IWD badge to their Google Developer Profile, highlighting the 2023 theme.

Advancements in digital technology offer immense opportunities to address development and humanitarian challenges, and to achieve the 2030 Agenda’s Sustainable Development Goals. However, IWD 2023 does not only focus on highlighting the pros of women participating in the digital revolution, but also mentions the possible drawbacks and discusses solutions on how to overcome them. One such problem that arises is gender discrimination in AI technology. Sophia Ignatidou, Group Manager for AI and Data Science at the UK's Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) writes on this for IWD 2023, saying, "If AI-driven discrimination is left unaddressed, we could end up shutting out the very people who are best placed to challenge it.” Statistics from the UN show a similar picture: women make up only 22 percent of AI workers globally and a global analysis of 133 AI systems across industries found that 44.2 percent demonstrated a gender bias.

In short, in the economic climate of today’s world, the 2023 IWD theme is more relevant than ever, and it is imperative for all technologists, innovators, entrepreneurs, gender equality activists and stakeholders to recognise the role of women in the digital world.