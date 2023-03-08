Security advisor’s killing: Academic activities remain suspended at UoP

PESHAWAR: The academic and non-academic activities at the University of Peshawar (UoP) remained suspended on Tuesday as all teaching and non-teaching staff launched a strike to press the authorities to accept their demands in the wake of the killing of security adviser Saqlain Bangash at the hands of a

security guard.

The employees gathered at the main square outside Teachers Community Centre and staged a sit-in under the aegis of the Joint Action Committee comprising Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA), Class-III Association, Class-IV Association and the sanitation staff. The speakers declared that the protest sit-in would continue till acceptance of the demands.

The university administration, however, ignored the protest and avoided contacting the protestors for amicable resolution of the issue. The speakers remained to stick to their four demands, which they insisted should be accepted at all costs.

The demands included early removal of the vice-chancellor, judicial inquiry into the killing of the security adviser, psychological examination of all the security personnel and cleansing the university of all kinds of arms.

The speakers said the mysterious murder of Saqlain Bangash had raised serious questions about the security situation in the university.

An impartial inquiry into the matter would not be possible under the current administration, especially Vice-Chancellor Dr Idrees. Therefore, he should be removed so that proper inquiry into the factors that contributed to the happening could be investigated, they said.

The allotment of security assignment to private firms, non-payment of salaries to the security guards for three months, inability to fill out the vacant position of security personnel were some questions that required thorough investigation, the speakers said.

They were critical of the police, who, too, have failed to ensure security on the campus despite their huge presence.