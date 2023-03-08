Tribal journalists trained in first aid

LANDIKOTAL: The Centre for Peace and Development Initiative (CPDI) in collaboration with US Consulate Peshawar on Tuesday arranged a daylong first aid training for journalists.

Senior Rescue 1122 officer Inayatur Rahman was the resource person who taught about the journalists about first aid response at time of emergency.

Rahman said the first responders should try stopping bleeding of wounded persons and call Rescue 1122. He said internal and external bleeding usually occurred when someone was injured in gunfire, bomb blasts, traffic accidents and earthquakes.

The participants demonstrated the techniques to stop bleeding, examine fracture and other vital

signs, perform artificial respiration and restore heartbeat.

Inayat said the first aiders should focus on two major causes of death like severe hemorrhage and inadequate airway management.

CPDI Project Manager Noor Alam Khan said the knowledge of journalists was limited as far as the basic principles of first aid were concerned. He said the journalists and media workers were exposed to various threats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The speaker said journalists should be trained about the first aid so that they could help the injured during emergencies.