Spiraling violence: QWP wants NAP implemented in letter and spirit

PESHAWAR: Expressing concern over the worsening security situation in the country, the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) on Tuesday called for implementing the National Action Plan (NAP) in letter and spirit.

According to a press release, the QWP’s Central Executive Committee members expressed these views at a meeting.

QWP Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao presided over the meeting.

The members of the QWP’s Central Executive Committee attended it.

The QWP leaders asked the government to revamp the National Counter-Terrorism Authority (Nacta) and adopt a pro-active strategy to combat terrorism.

The meeting asked the government to come up with a comprehensive strategy in collaboration with the Afghan government to stamp out terrorism.

The participants demanded the government to strengthen the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) to tackle the resurgence of militancy in the province.

They questioned as to where the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government spent the Rs413 billion it had received from the Centre to minimize the impact of the terror incidents in KP.

The speakers expressed reservations over the judgement of the Supreme Court regarding the holding of the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab within 90 days and said besides the political parties, some judges of the apex court had voiced apprehensions about the verdict.

They argued that the verdict would have been acceptable to all and sundry if the full bench of the Supreme Court had decided the matter.

The QWP leaders asked the government to finalize the agreement with the International Monetary Fund at the earliest as the prevailing uncertainty was hurting the country economically and leading to skyrocketing inflation.

The rising price-hike, the meeting said, had broken the back of the have-nots, who were exposed to a host of problems and were unable to feed their children.

They demanded the government to unveil a relief package for the people in the face of soaring prices of commodities. The purchasing power of the people has eroded while the economic activities have declined, they said.

The QWP leaders said the country should be run like a true federation or else the sense of deprivation would deepen among the smaller provinces i.e. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The meeting clarified the QWP was not part of the incumbent coalition government at the Centre rather it was a component of the Pakistan Democratic Movement and would continue highlighting the problems of the poor.