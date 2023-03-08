TransPeshawar confirms CEO resignation

PESHAWAR: TransPeshawar Chief Executive Officer has tendered resignation to the government, the company spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.
TransPeshawar Spokesperson Saddaf Kamil through a statement said that the Fayyaz Khan had tendered his resignation after serving the company for more than two years.
She said he had sent his resignation to the government for approval in accordance with the company rules, adding that after the government approval, an acting CEO would be appointed till appointment of a full time one.
The spokesperson said TransPeshawar won four international awards during Fayyaz Khan tenure as CEO and the mass transportation company became popular among the residents of the provincial capital.
PESHAWAR: College Professors and Lecturers Association has announced to launch a protest sit-in to force the...
PESHAWAR: A Memorandum of Understanding was signed on Tuesday between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre of Excellence on...
PESHAWAR: The academic and non-academic activities at the University of Peshawar remained suspended on Tuesday as all...
PESHAWAR: The non-technical Class-IV employees of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s largest and oldest health facility, the Lady...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority said on Tuesday it had recorded 31 per cent growth in the first...
LANDIKOTAL: The Centre for Peace and Development Initiative in collaboration with US Consulate Peshawar on Tuesday...
Comments