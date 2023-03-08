TransPeshawar confirms CEO resignation

PESHAWAR: TransPeshawar Chief Executive Officer has tendered resignation to the government, the company spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.

TransPeshawar Spokesperson Saddaf Kamil through a statement said that the Fayyaz Khan had tendered his resignation after serving the company for more than two years.

She said he had sent his resignation to the government for approval in accordance with the company rules, adding that after the government approval, an acting CEO would be appointed till appointment of a full time one.

The spokesperson said TransPeshawar won four international awards during Fayyaz Khan tenure as CEO and the mass transportation company became popular among the residents of the provincial capital.