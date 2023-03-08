One window operation inaugurated in WWF office

Islamabad: One window operation facilitation centre has been inaugurated in Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) headquarters in Islamabad to provide facilities to the industrial workers.One window operation will ensure resolution of problems and redressal of complaints of the workers through introducing modernity in the system.

These views were expressed by WWF Secretary while talking to journalists on the occasion of inauguration of one window operation centre.WWF Director Education Waseem Ahmed Warriach was also present on the occasion. WWF secretary said that One Window Facilitation Centre has been inaugurated for the industrial workers of the whole country in Workers Welfare Fund. He said that a plan to provide further facilities to low salary class workers will be launched soon in which the information about payments along with status of cases of industrial workers will be given.WWF secretary said that cases of payment regarding education grant, death grant and marriage grant would be solved soon and amicably.

He said that past system was lethargic but the latest system and computerized system would provide facilities to the workers and problems would be solved and efforts are underway to further improve this system.