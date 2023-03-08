Cheating noticed in centralised exams of FDE

Islamabad: Use of unfair means has been reported during the centralised examinations of Class VIII. The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) is conducting primary and middle standard scholarship (Centralised) examinations these days. Students and parents have expressed concern over the cheating practice because it prevents true merit from reaching the position it deserves and is undermining the people’s faith in the FDE’s education system. Many female invigilators are seen reluctant to discover the cheating material from the possession of teenage boys during examinations.

Muhammad Bashir, whose daughter was taking the middle standard exam, said, “Poor performance of the education department is very worrisome. It has become difficult for hardworking students to compete and get a scholarship in this situation. The malpractices in examinations are adding to the overall declining standard of education.”