Improvement of environmental health in KP stressed

Islamabad: The International Rescue Committee (IRC) and The Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) renewed their commitment to work together in improving environmental health and providing clean drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities.

The signing ceremony took place in Peshawar and aimed to further strengthen their collaboration. The partnership between IRC and PHED has been ongoing since 2018, and they have worked closely on initiatives related to environmental health. This partnership includes staff training, knowledge sharing, joint project implementation, and behaviour change, as well as climate-smart water and sanitation systems. Speaking at the ceremony, Muhammad Idrees, Secretary PHED, emphasized that partnerships such as this one can play a significant role in improving environmental health in the province. By working together, the PHED and IRC can leverage their strengths and resources, including financing, technical expertise, and innovation approaches, to address the challenges facing the sector. He also noted the potential economic benefits, such as fewer burdens on public health infrastructure and higher attendance ratios in schools.

Shabnam Baloch, Country Director IRC-Pakistan, stressed the importance of fostering gender and climate-inclusive WASH interventions that take into account the different needs and experiences of men, women, and gender-diverse individuals in the new reality of climate change. Shabnam also emphasized the role of Behaviour Change Communication (BCC) in promoting positive and sustainable WASH behaviours and practices in communities across the province. The PHED has the mandate for providing clean drinking water, hygiene facilities, and a healthy

environment to the public of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.