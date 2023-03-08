Pak-German relations discussed

Islamabad: German Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office, Dr. Tobias Linder, visited Islamabad from 4 March to 7 March 2023. During this first visit of his to Pakistan, he held political talks with his counterpart Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar, Federal Minster of Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman and Minister of Commerce Mr. Syed Naveed Qamar.

In these meetings, issues of mutual concern were discussed in depth, from bilateral relations to regional politics. Dr. Linder underlined the strategic role of Pakistan: "As Pakistan is facing a multitude of challenges, Germany stands firmly by the people of Pakistan. We share key interests, Pakistan is playing a decisive role for stability in the region. I am here to continue our dialogue.