Wednesday March 08, 2023
Health Dept, Nadra to verify drug addicts

By Our Correspondent
March 08, 2023

LAHORE: Punjab Health Department and Nadra have signed an MoU for biometric verification of unattended people and drug addicts on Tuesday. The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Minister Specialised Healthcare Dr Javed Akram, Secretaries Health Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi and Ali Jan Khan amongst others at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

