ACE obtains complete record of LDA

LAHORE: The spokesperson for Punjab Anti-Corruption Department said that Lahore Development Authority has obtained the complete records of commercial constructions and private housing sites approved during the tenure of former CM Usman Buzdar . Lahore Region has started investigating the records. As a result, more than 100 files have been found missing from the records.

The anti-corruption department Lahore has summoned the Director LDA Johar Town for investigation who will provide details to the anti-corruption department about the missing records.