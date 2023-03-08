ACE obtains complete record of LDA

LAHORE: The spokesperson for Punjab Anti-Corruption Department said that Lahore Development Authority has obtained the complete records of commercial constructions and private housing sites approved during the tenure of former CM Usman Buzdar . Lahore Region has started investigating the records. As a result, more than 100 files have been found missing from the records.
The anti-corruption department Lahore has summoned the Director LDA Johar Town for investigation who will provide details to the anti-corruption department about the missing records.
LAHORE: Baghbanpura police arrested three drug-pushers and recovered charas weighing 3.58kg from their possession.The...
LAHORE: General secretary of PPP Central Punjab, Syed Hasan Murtaza, has condemned the attack on Hindu students by a...
LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has called for a comprehensive plan to provide essential commodities at...
LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority Director General Aamir Ahmed Khan has left the charge of his post here on...
LAHORE: Shab-e-Barat, also known as the night of blessings and glory, was observed on the night between Tuesday and...
LAHORE: Punjab Health Department and Nadra have signed an MoU for biometric verification of unattended people and drug...
Comments