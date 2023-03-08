Call to develop renewable energy

LAHORE: Speakers at a training workshop have stressed the need to develop renewable energy in the country saying ocean power potential needs to be tapped in line with global trends.

They were speaking at a two-day training workshop on ‘Solar PPAs for public sector enterprises’ which was organised by Private Financing Advisory Network (PFAN) and hosted by UNIDO in collaboration with Punjab Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPPA) at a local hotel on Tuesday. Speaking at the welcome session, PPPPA CEO Amjad Ali Awan highlighted the challenges and issues of installing solar projects and emphasised to create trends and rhythm for some unified goal towards renewable energy and integrate one window policy for all the provinces.

The training module was designed and delivered by Engr. Faiz M Bhutta CEO Energy Training and Research Centre which mainly cover the procedures involved in installation, technical/financial concepts, PPA process, and requirements of solar PV systems, contract development and solar business models.