Treatment facilities at Children’s Hospital to be improved: minister

LAHORE: Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram has reviewed the progress of emergency of Children's Hospital here currently under-construction with the support of Islamic Aid, UK.

Chairman of Islamic Aid UK Mahmood-ul-Hasan also accompanied him during his visit to Children's Hospital. University of Child Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Masood Sadiq, Special Secretary Department of Specialised Health Care and Medical Education Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Children's Hospital MD Professor Dr Muhammad Saleem, Registrar Dr Junaid Rasheed and other faculty members were present. The officers concerned briefed the minister about the progress. The caretaker health minister Dr Javed Akram said that Children’s Hospital Lahore is the largest hospital in Asia, especially in Pakistan, in terms of treatment of children. On the instructions of the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Children's Hospital Lahore is providing the best health facilities to the children coming to Lahore. Work on a new emergency in the hospital with the support of Islamic Aid UK is going on fast. Due to the rapid increase in population, the expansion of Children's Hospital Lahore has become an important need of the day.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi wants to build children’s hospital-II in City. Children from all over Pakistan are brought here for treatment. By revamping the emergency department of the Children's Hospital, the treatment facilities for

children can be further

improved.