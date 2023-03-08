Major reshuffle in LDA’s TP wing

LAHORE : In an unexpected major reshuffle, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has transferred and posted almost all the deputy directors and assistant directors of the Town Planning Wing.

The move was initiated by the Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas here Tuesday. The office order stated that in order to streamline the working of Town Planning and in supersession of all previous orders the following redistribution of work/assignments among the Deputy Directors and Assistant Directors Town Planning was made with immediate effect. The order also redesigned the Zone VII as Zone VI. The office order also determined the duties of all the deputy directors and assistant directors in their new zones as Land Use Conversion and Building Control.

In Zone I, Deputy Director Ms Faiza Naz and Assistant Director Ms Anam Tariq were assigned the duties of Land Use Conversion and Deputy Director Atiq-ur-Rehman and Assistant Director M Adil were assigned Building Control.

In Zone II, Deputy Director Ms Sundas Iqbal and Assistant Director Ms Iqra Hassan were assigned the duties of Land Use Conversion and Deputy Director Raza Ali and Assistant Director M Ghufranullah were assigned Building Control.

In Zone III, Deputy Director Ms Naheed Batool and Assistant Director Ms Aqsa Jabeen were assigned the duties of Land Use Conversion and Deputy Director Umair Bin Saad and Assistant Directors Hafiz Ikram and Rana Shoaib were assigned Building Control.

In Zone IV, Deputy Director Ahmed Saeed and Assistant Director Ms Ayesha Khurshid were assigned the duties of Land Use Conversion and Deputy Director Umer Majeed and Assistant Directors Atif Imtiaz and Imran Maqbool were assigned Building Control.

In Zone V, Deputy Director Ms Sundas Haroon and Assistant Director Anayat Ullah were assigned the duties of Land Use Conversion and Deputy Director Sikandar Haroon and Assistant Directors Ammar Yasir and Usman Bashir were assigned Building Control. In Zone VI, Deputy Director Tayyab Ali and Assistant Director Waris Ali were assigned the duties of Land Use Conversion and Deputy Director Hammad Ali and Assistant Director Ijaz Cheema were assigned Building Control.

The order further stated that Ahmed Saeed Sultan (in addition to assigned duties), Habib-ur-Rehman and Ms Maryum Javed (Additional Charge of Zone IV during leave period of ADTP Ayesha Khurshid) will also work with Director Headquarter TP.

Deputy Directors Ms Saniya Rashid and Ms Rabia Khalid and Assistant Directors Ms Sunia Nawaz, Humaira Arshad and Ms Memona were assigned duties at One Window Cell/E-Khidmat. Ms Rafia Majeed and M Shehbaz were assigned duties at Drawing section while Akmal Butt will perform duty as AD Recovery in Zone I & II and Shahid Nazir will perform as AD Recovery in Zone V & VII.

Chief Town Planner Shakeel Minhas while talking with the scribe said that majority of the recently transferred Deputy Directors and Assistant Directors were working in same zones or with a particular director. He said the move will bring positive results on the working of the Town Planning wing.

On a question about the transfers of Directors of TP Zones, the CTP said this will be the next step and will be taken very soon after getting the nod of the new DG

LDA who has just taken

the charge.