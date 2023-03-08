Erdogan rival vows to ‘end madness’ at May election

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan´s newly anointed rival in May elections pledged on Tuesday to “end this madness” and turn Turkiye into a peaceful nation in which its various communities get along.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu emerged victorious on Monday from a bruising leadership battle between the heads of six parties united in the single goal of ending Erdogan´s two-decade domination of his nation of 86 million people.

The bookish 74-year-old leader of the secular CHP party offers a study of contrasts to Erdogan -- a bombastic speaker and pious Muslim whose catchy charisma is offset by worries about his commitment to human rights.

Erdogan had spent months ridiculing opposition leaders for repeatedly trying and failing to settle their rivalries and forge a common front at the ballot box.