POA to manage sponsorship for top athletes

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) secretary Khalid Mehmood on Tuesday said that the NOC has asked all those federations handling individual sports to share with it the names of their top five potential medal prospects so that they could be backed through corporate sector for the Asian Games.

“Relating to this year’s Asian Games we have planned and have written to the federations handling individual sports disciplines to share with us the names of five potential medal winners so that we could request the corporate sector to back their training, preparation and participation. If due to financial crunch Pakistan reduces its contingent so due to assistance from corporate sector our maximum athletes could feature in the Asian Games,” Khalid told reporters here on Tuesday.

The Asian Games are slated to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.

Khalid, who is also the Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) president, said that the PBF is trying to implement its plan which it has made for the development of boxing in the country.

“Professor Anwar Chowdhry was father of the world’s boxing but in his era the world’s boxing environment was not that competitive as it is today. We have been working hard for the last six years and have made documentation on how to run the system and we are implementing the plans accordingly,” Khalid said. “Now our events calendar is packed. KPT is going to hold this event and it will be followed by PAF and Navy this year. We have segregated the departmental event and national event. Similarly, we have separate events for youth and juniors,” said Khalid, who conducted a news conference regarding the national boxing event which will kick off here at the KPT Sports Complex on Thursday (tomorrow).

Khalid said the PBF will manage foreign training for its potential medal hope in the Asian Games Zohaib Rasheed.

“Zohaib Rasheed won medal after 17 years in the Asian Championship but he did not get the kind of projection from media and corporate sector which he deserved” Khalid said.