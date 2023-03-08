Faheem helps United achieve unlikely win

RAWALPINDI: Faheem Ashraf’s (51 not out) sensational display of hitting in the last over earned Islamabad United an unlikely win against Multan Sultans in their match of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL)-8 at the Pindi Stadium Tuesday evening.

With eight down, United were facing the daunting task of scoring 18 runs in Mohammad Ilyas's last over to take the day’s honour, chasing 206.

Faheem smashed the first two legitimate deliveries for four and six to keep the match alive and then hit two more boundaries to not only achieve the win but also complete his fifty. Faheem cracked 21 runs off five Ilyas deliveries to strengthen Islamabad's position on the table. In all, Faheem hit two sixes and five fours during his 26-ball knock. Though he kept losing partners from the other end, Faheem ensured his team stays on course, making Multan Sultans bowlers pay for every ill-directed delivery.

Mohammad Wasim’s seven-ball 16 also helped the cause during the last few overs but it was Faheem whose innings kept United in the hunt.

The majority of Multan Sultans bowlers bowled wayward deliveries that helped Islamabad United. In all, ten wide balls were delivered by Multan bowlers which ultimately turned out to be a deciding factor.

The chase was put on the track by Collin Munro (40) and Shadab Khan (44). Ihsanullah, who failed to judge the true bounce of the Pindi wicket, was hammered for 16 runs in his first over.

Munro also cut loose against leg spinner Usama Mir, hitting him for a straight six that landed on the balcony.

On the very next delivery, Usama had his revenge, bowling the New Zealander through a flipper.

By that time Munro had struck three sixes and one four. Azam Khan (3) could not last long scooping the ball to Rizwan for yet another Usama wicket. United reached 100 in the 12th over.

Shadab lost his wicket to a peach of a delivery by Ihsanullah. Asif Ali (8) could not stay long and when Ihsanullah removed young Mubasir Khan (5) after softening him up with a sizzling bouncer, things looked all the more difficult for United.

Earlier, Tim David smashed Ruman Raees for four consecutive sixes and Multan Sultan raised 34 of just seven deliveries. Ruman’s third over conceded 30 runs and set Multan Sultan well on course for a score of over 200.

Shan Masood (75), who raised 80 runs for the third wicket with Tim David (60), lost his wicket in an effort to step up the pace, giving Mohammad Wasim a chance at deep mid-wicket off Faheem Ashraf which he accepted gleefully.

Soon afterwards, David completed his 20-ball fifty studded with five sixes and three boundaries.

Multan raised 200 on the first delivery of the 20th over.

On the very next ball, David full-blooded shot was taken on deep mid-wicket by Shadab to give Wasim his first wicket. Davis Miller (10) fell on the final delivery as Multan raised 205 for 5.

On Wednesday (today), Quetta Gladiators have a do-or-die clash against Peshawar Zalmi.

A defeat would put curtains on their campaign while a win would keep them hanging on by a thread.

Score Board

Islamabad United won the toss

Multan Sultans Innings:

Masood c Wasim b Ashraf 75

Rizwan (c)â€ c â€ Azam b Shadab 33

Rossouw c Rahmanullah b Shadab 15

David c Shadab b Wasim 60

Miller c Munro b Wasim 11

Pollard not out 1

Extras: (b 1, lb 2, w 7) 10

Total: 20 Ov 205/5

Did not bat: Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, Ihsanullah

Fall of wickets: 1-57, 2-99, 3-179, 4-201, 5-205

Bowling: Fazalhaq 4-0-32-0, Raees

3-0-43-0, Ashraf 4-0-38-1, Shadab 4-1-26-2, Mubasir 1-0-15-0 Wasim 4-0-48-2

Islamabad United Innings:

Gurbaz c Ilyas b Anwar 25

Hales b Anwar 1

Munro b Mir 40

Shadab (c) b Ihsanullah 44

Azam c Rizwan b Usama 3

Ashraf not out 51

Ali c Miller b Afridi 8

Mubasir c Miller b Ihsanullah 5

Wasim lbw b Anwar 16

Raees not out 0

Extras: (lb 5, nb 1, w 10) 16

Total:19.5 Ov 209/8

Did not bat: Fazalhaq Farooqi

Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-32, 3-91, 4-99, 5-138, 6-148, 7-159, 8-187

Bowling: Anwar 4-0-33-3, Ilyas 3.5-0-54-0, Ihsanullah 4-0-35-2, Mir 4-0-38-2, Abbas 4-0-44-1

Match Result: United won by 2 wickets

Man of the match: Faheem Ashraf

Umpires: Faisal Afridi, Rashid Riaz