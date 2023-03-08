Pakistan-Afghanistan T20Is from March 25

RAWALPINDI: Afghanistan will play three T20 match series against Pakistan at Sharjah starting with the opening match on March 25.
The second T20 will be held on March 27 with the final T20 to be played on March 29. All matches will be held following Iftar.
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight final will be played on March 19 at Lahore after which Pakistan national team will travel to Sharjah on March 23 to play the three-match series. Afghanistan Board will host the series.
