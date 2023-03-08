Animal abuse

The cruelty we show to the stray animals, especially dogs, is quite condemnable. It is understandable why people, particularly the poor, fear these animals as they have been known to attack children and can spread disease. The proper solution to this problem is to manage the stray population through sterilization programmes and animal shelters. Instead, we elect to throw stones and lash out at poor animals with sticks and pellet guns, in many cases, provoking an attack from the animal. Failing that, we get the local authorities to kill these animals in the cruellest way possible. There is no justification for this abuse when more humane and effective methods are available.

Kashaf Jaffry

Karachi