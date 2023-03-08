Hosting malaria

Malaria has always been a major public health problem in Sindh. Large pools of stagnant water left behind by heavy torrential rainfall and flash-floods and ignored by the authorities became the perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes. This led to a 100 per cent increase in the incidence of malaria in the province in 2022.
Once it rains this year, we can expect the same. Unless, of course, someone at the national or international level intervenes and does the job the Sindh government has failed to do thus far.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
The cruelty we show to the stray animals, especially dogs, is quite condemnable. It is understandable why people,...
Women’s marches and protests are an important tool for raising awareness and demanding change, but there is still...
In this world of economic inequalities the rich get richer and the poor get poorer, be it individuals or states....
It is unfortunate that we live in a country where government functionaries earning comfortable salaries get free...
Underage boys speeding away on motorcycles is such a common sight in our country that it is hard to remember it is...
Lack of political will, incompetence and failure to accept ground realities haunt our economy. To meet the challenges...
Comments