Hosting malaria

Malaria has always been a major public health problem in Sindh. Large pools of stagnant water left behind by heavy torrential rainfall and flash-floods and ignored by the authorities became the perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes. This led to a 100 per cent increase in the incidence of malaria in the province in 2022.

Once it rains this year, we can expect the same. Unless, of course, someone at the national or international level intervenes and does the job the Sindh government has failed to do thus far.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad