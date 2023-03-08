Berating women

Women’s marches and protests are an important tool for raising awareness and demanding change, but there is still much work to be done to ensure that women in Pakistan have equal rights and opportunities. Since the first Aurat March, the annual event has been tagged as anti-Islamic and against our culture. However, none of the critics show the same kind of energy in solving the problems faced by women that they do when berating feminist activists.

Thousands of women are murdered for so-called honour every year, millions are used as underpaid labour, they are discriminated against in education and employment and when they voice their concerns they are told to adopt a softer, more appeasing tone. If this would work, there would have been no need for the Aurat March in the first place. These are mere excuses to hide the fact that the critics of the feminists have done nothing and, most likely, will do nothing to solve the problems faced by women in our country.

Khola Anwar

Sukkur