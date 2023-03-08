One country, two peoples

It is unfortunate that we live in a country where government functionaries earning comfortable salaries get free petrol allowances every month, live in posh residences worth lakhs of rupees and get expense allowances. These people work for one of the poorest, most cash-strapped governments in the world.
On the other hand, a person on minimum wage can expect no such help and pays a far greater share of his income in tax than any of the wealthy. We should stop embarrassing ourselves like this.
Imran Ul Haq
Lahore
The cruelty we show to the stray animals, especially dogs, is quite condemnable. It is understandable why people,...
Malaria has always been a major public health problem in Sindh. Large pools of stagnant water left behind by heavy...
Women’s marches and protests are an important tool for raising awareness and demanding change, but there is still...
In this world of economic inequalities the rich get richer and the poor get poorer, be it individuals or states....
Underage boys speeding away on motorcycles is such a common sight in our country that it is hard to remember it is...
Lack of political will, incompetence and failure to accept ground realities haunt our economy. To meet the challenges...
Comments