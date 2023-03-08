One country, two peoples

It is unfortunate that we live in a country where government functionaries earning comfortable salaries get free petrol allowances every month, live in posh residences worth lakhs of rupees and get expense allowances. These people work for one of the poorest, most cash-strapped governments in the world.

On the other hand, a person on minimum wage can expect no such help and pays a far greater share of his income in tax than any of the wealthy. We should stop embarrassing ourselves like this.

Imran Ul Haq

Lahore