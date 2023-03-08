Underage boys speeding away on motorcycles is such a common sight in our country that it is hard to remember it is illegal. Who made the decision to stop enforcing the laws against underage driving? Many young men have lost their lives due to this folly.

We not only need a crackdown against underage drivers, especially motorcyclists, but also against those police officers who are failing or refusing to enforce the laws against this practice.

Fatima Zakir Khan

Karachi