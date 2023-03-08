Women’s day reflections

March 8 marks International Women’s Day. This day celebrates the achievements of women in different areas of life, coupled with serious conversations around critical topics that affect women of all backgrounds. In recent months, we have seen several incidents of sexual and other kinds of gendered violence against women. Furthermore, women are still discriminated against in employment, education and politics. We need to ditch the mindset that women are worthy of protection because they are our mothers, sisters, wives or daughters and shift towards respecting women as equal and autonomous individuals.

We cannot simply wait for the government to fix gender inequality, we must seize the initiative as citizens. Call your representative and ask for increased federal funding for women, start a conversation with your friends and learn about and discuss the problems women of different backgrounds face. We must begin by bringing together like-minded individuals who want to make a difference. Meet with each other, collaborate and do what you can to solve the problem. This is our country, our rights and our fight. Let’s create a better future for women today.

Rubaisha Khalid

Karachi