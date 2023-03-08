Suspected robber killed in DHA shootout

An exchange of gunfire between suspected robbers and personnel of the Shaheen Force in Defence Housing Authority’s Phase II on Tuesday left one robber dead while another was arrested in an injured state.

The incident occurred when the two robbers on a motorcycle were looting citizens at gunpoint. When the police personnel tried to intercept them, the robbers opened fire at the police and tried to escape. In retaliation, the police fired shots, killing one robber and arresting the other. The deceased robber was identified as 45-year-old Ali Akbar, son of Jahangir. The police took the killed and injured robbers to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Meanwhile, in North Karachi’s Shah Nawaz Bhutto Colony, a policeman and a Suzuki driver were wounded during an encounter with armed suspects. The injured were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Another police official was injured as a result of a motorcycle slipping during the encounter. The suspects left their weapons and fled the scene.