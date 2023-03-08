 
Wednesday March 08, 2023
Karachi

Students celebrating Holi at KU beaten up

By Our Correspondent
March 08, 2023

Some Hindu students of the University of Karachi (KU) on Tuesday alleged that they were subjected to violence and stopped from celebrating Holi by members of the Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba (IJT) — a student organisation.

The students who had organised a Holi celebration at the campus said they belonged to the Sindhi department. They alleged that while they were celebrating Holi, a number of boys of the IJT came to stop them. “They beat us and other students.”

A female student in a video statement corroborated the allegation. Sindh Universities Minister Ismail Rahu directed the VC to investigate the matter and submit a report. The IJT denied the allegation saying it had nothing to do with the incident. “We respect all religions,” said a spokesperson.

