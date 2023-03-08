Sindh govt to launch its own FM channel, says Sharjeel

The Sindh government has decided to launch a province-wide FM radio channel for the swift dissemination of accurate information about any emergency situation, including traffic accidents and terrorist activities.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the provincial information department on Tuesday with Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon in the chair. The transmission of the radio channel will be aired all over the province for providing accurate guidance to the masses in the shortest possible time about any emergency situation or eventuality.

He asked the officials concerned to ensure that all the directorates of the Sindh Information Department started functioning for fully publicising development projects completed by the government.

Memon mentioned that the Sindh government of the Pakistan Peoples Party had completed major development schemes in every sector during the past 15 years. But all these projects need effective publicity.

He said the best healthcare units in the public sector in Pakistan had been functional in Sindh, and some of these include the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, Sindh Institute of Urology, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, especially its cyberknife facility, and Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences. The minister said these public sector healthcare facilities had been providing free treatment services not just to people of Sindh, but patients from the rest of Pakistan and the neighbouring countries.