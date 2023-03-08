PN seizes 280kg narcotics

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Navy ship, deployed on a regional maritime security patrol, seized a huge quantity of drugs in an operation at the North Arabian Sea.

According to the Pakistan Navy, the ship seized 280 Kilograms narcotics from a fishing boat. The narcotics are worth about $15 million in the international market.

Undertaking the maritime security operation, the ship intercepted a suspicious stateless boat at sea. Upon a search of the boat, navy troops seized 280kg of crystal and ice. The vessel and crew members were handed over to law enforcement agencies for further legal proceedings.