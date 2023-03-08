Nestlé partners with Ufone 4G

KARACHI: Nestlé Pakistan has teamed up with Ufone 4G's business process outsourcing operations (BPO Operations) arm to establish a new contact center solution, aimed at providing efficient and effective customer services to Nestlé's customers, stated a press release on Tuesday.
The contact center would manage social media interactions, in addition to voice and non-voice interactions, to provide end-to-end support for the consumers, it added.
At the signing ceremony held in Lahore, representatives from both companies expressed their intent to expand and further digitalise services, automate processes, and enhance customer accessibility.
