Gold sheds Rs700/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs700/tola on Tuesday.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs197,300/tola.

Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs600 to Rs169,153.

In the international market, gold rates decreased by $7 to $1,842/ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,140/tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,834.70.