Textiles sustainability challenge

LAHORE: High cost of doing business and global recession are the current problems for our textile industry, but a larger problem of sustainable textile manufacturing would begin raising its head by the end of this decade for which the sector is unprepared.

Sustainability in textile has become a law in the European Union, a norm in the United States and reluctant obligation in the countries where the brands outsource garments. The scope of sustainable production has been enlarged from agriculture to industrial production.

Pakistan’s textile sector is in the habit of letting the crisis go out of hand before reacting. In 2005, when the textile quota was abolished, Pakistan had the most modern and efficient spinning sector. After a decade and half we were operating on obsolete technology. In the last three years, we have replaced a part of old spindles with efficient ones.

As far as sustainability is concerned, our textile sector is mostly operating without water treatment plants, the first sustainability measure introduced 25 years back. We have no common effluent treatment plant in the industrial states although both federal and provincial governments have been promising to build one for more than two decades.

Everything is happening rapidly on the sustainability front. A few years back, the sustainable procedures adopted for cotton growth were appreciated by the brands as it involved lower use of water, chemical fertilisers and pesticides. Farmers got a premium on the crop thus produced.

It is still so, but the major brands world over now make it mandatory for the suppliers to use cotton produced through sustainable practices. The cotton thus produced is certified by accredited agencies and is traceable through technology giving rise to the farm to garment concept.

The day is not far when there will be no buyers for cotton grown through old conventional practices. In Pakistan, the low cotton production has been attributed to various factors, but one reason in this regard is that the big spinning mills that procure bulk of the cotton now buy only certified traceable crops, and when that source is exhausted, they import it.

Only spinners not involved in export buy conventionally harvested cotton in small quantities, mostly on a monthly to weekly or even day to day basis.

The recycling of PET bottles is now a norm around the world. It produces enough polyester fibre to replace a substantial need for virgin polyester. This is termed as the lowest level of sustainability, because the end product is the same non-degradable plastic.

Global researchers have succeeded in producing polyester from the smoke emitted by the chimneys of industrial units. We have no clue about it.

After these two small initiatives came the concept of the circular economy in textiles. The circular economy is based on three principles, driven by design: eliminate waste and pollution, circulate products and materials (at their highest value), and regenerate nature. Now technologies have emerged that are capable of converting the smoke from the chimneys of industrial units to polyester

Our textile industry has almost neglected this concept. Only a few exporting composite mills have made efforts towards circular textiles that have been recognised at the global level. But our textile industry is not generally as green as the similar industries in Bangladesh, India and Vietnam, which are our major competitors.

Bangladesh leads Asia in this with over 150 mills certified as green by globally recognised rating agencies. India has built two large textile parks based on circular textiles. We do not have even one exclusive textile park in the country.

Sustainability is good for the earth, but in the long run, the cotton farmers would see decline in cotton uptake as the recycling of textile waste would recover most of the cotton that would be sold as raw material by spinners.

This will not happen anytime soon, and might take decades as the recycling capacities are enhanced. A European plant has already declared that its recycled cotton production capacity would be enough by 2030 to produce 1.4 billion T-shirt equivalent fabric.