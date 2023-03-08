Oil sector seeks higher credit limits to cope with steep depreciation

KARACHI: Pakistan’s oil sector sought an increase in its credit limits to cope with the steep depreciation in rupee as well as impact of increased oil prices in the global market, The News learnt on Tuesday.

The Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) – umbrella organisation of refineries and oil marketing companies (OMCs) – identified the severe impact of rupee depreciation on the operations of the oil sector. In a letter to Secretary Ministry of Energy – Power

Division, the oil body said the industry was following up with the Ministry of Energy as well as the minister for developing a mechanism for complete recovery of exchange losses.

“As of today, the deal is to immediately revise the prices based on the current exchange rate, however, we understand that this might be challenging for the government,” the OCAC noted.

In view of this situation, OCAC proposed for development and immediate implementation of a holistic mechanism for recovery of the industry’s exchange losses through IFEM to manage the situation and ensure survival despite steep currency depreciation, which has made the existing LC lines inadequate for the industry. Resultantly there is a grave danger that import of crude and refined products would be disrupted, the OCAC said.

It was also a point of great concern for the industry that the cost of opening confirmed credit letters has gone up many times, adversely impacting profitability as this cost was not getting absorbed in the pricing.

Further, the current PKR/USD parity and after the increase in SBP Policy rates, simply maintaining 20 days’ stock cover as per OMC license requirements resulted in borrowing costs of more than 50 percent of the regulated margins.

In this extremely challenging environment, additional working capital burdens could raise significant concerns around OMCs being able to sustain operations, the council stated.

It pointed out that the industry has been doubly hit due to the erosion of equity from foreign exchange losses as well as reduction in working capital lines due to increase in the PKR/USD parity coupled with increase in international oil prices, particularly HSD.

Giving the comparison of global oil prices and exchange rate in the last 14 months, the OCAC noted that the industry needed 90 percent greater credit letter limits in local currency terms compared with the last year to procure the same quantity of HSD.

OCAC urged the government to ensure that the banks enhance their limits for the industry members, enabling them to manage the impact of increased oil prices and rupee depreciation as it was critical for the survival of the sector and to maintain the integrity of the POL supply chain.

The body said that the industry was on the brink of collapse and instances of fuel shortage in certain areas earlier this year spoke volumes about the fragile condition of the oil industry.