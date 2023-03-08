Stocks edge down amid lack of triggers

Stocks closed lower on Tuesday as investors shied away from risky bets amid an absence of positive triggers over prevailing political uncertainty and a delayed IMF deal, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed lower by 99.64 points or 0.24 percent to 41,334.69 points, against 41,434.33 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 41,529.13 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,334.69 points.

“The benchmark KSE-100 index opened in the positive zone but traded both ways throughout the trading session due to the prevailing political unrest,” Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd reported. “The mainboard saw significantly lower volumes due to the investors' lacklustre participation,” it added.

KSE-30 index also decreased by 48.66 points or 0.31 percent to 15,527.37 points compared with 15,576.03 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares decreased by 61 million shares to 160.102 million shares from 221.551 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs5.338 billion from Rs7.252 billion. Market capital lowered to Rs6.336 trillion from Rs6.347 trillion. Out of 322 companies active in the session, 141 closed in green, 161 in red and 20 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ali Najib at Topline Securities said equities had a mixed day today. The KSE100 index opened in a green zone and made an intraday high at 41,530 (+96 points; up 0.23 percent). But profit-taking started in selective stocks which pushed the index toward an intraday low at 41,335 (-100 points; down 0.24 percent) where it got settled for the day.

“During the trading hours, market sentiments were seen weak in the absence of any positive trigger to support the index,” he said.

During the day, HBL, PAKT, KOHC, PIOC & MLCF added 91 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, PSEL, OGDC and PPL witnessed some profit-taking as they lost 99 points collectively.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Pak Tobacco, which rose by Rs46.35 to Rs712.45 per share, followed by Sapphire Fiber, which increased by Rs23.52 to Rs1,184.70 per share. A significant decline was noted in shares of Rafhan Maize, which fell by Rs489.01 to Rs7,511 per share, followed by Pak Services, which decreased by Rs117.50 to Rs2,192.40 per share.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Ltd said, “Stocks closed lower amid concerns for a new IMF prior action term requiring assurance in financing balance of payments gap in FY23.”

He said that a slump in textile exports by 28pc to $1.2 billion in Feb’23 and weak global equities played a catalyst role in the bearish close.

Sectors contributing to the performance included E&P’s (-56.0 points), commercial banks (-38.4 points), OMCs (-10.0 points), food & personal care products (-7.5 points), and automobile assembler (-6.2 points).

Telecard Limited remained the volume leader with 23.591 million shares which increased by 19 paisas to Rs7.12 per share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 12.349 million shares that dropped by 2 paisas to Rs1.29 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Maple Leaf, K-Electric Ltd., Pioneer Cement, Fauji Cement, Fauji Foods Ltd, Pak Elektron, D.G.K. Cement and Pak Petroleum. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 43.820 million shares from 64.415 million shares.