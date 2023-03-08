IMF to temporarily raise borrowing limits to aid vulnerable countries

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund says its executive board has agreed to temporarily increase the limits on member countries' annual and cumulative access to IMF loan resources to help them cope with a particularly challenging and uncertain environment.
In an announcement late on Monday, the Fund said its cumulative lending limits were increased to 600 percent of a country's quota, or shareholding in the fund, from a previous limit of 435 percent. The 12-month borrowing limit was raised to 200 percent of quota from 145 percent.
These changes will provide member countries - "particularly emerging markets and developing economies — that face increased financing pressures and vulnerabilities" access to more Fund financial support, the IMF said in a statement.
The Fund, which has about $1 trillion in total lending resources, said the executive board also discussed possible changes in access limits under the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust, its concessional lending arm for low-income countries. The IMF added it would review PRGT access limits once sufficient additional resources had been pledged to the fund by wealthier member countries. Those limits were last raised by 45 percent in 2021.
KARACHI: Nestlé Pakistan has teamed up with Ufone 4G's business process outsourcing operations arm to establish a...
KARACHI: The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry , partnered with Unilever Pakistan and Circle, marked...
KARACHI: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Careem announces plans to launch a new women-driven motorbike...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs700/tola on Tuesday.According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers...
WASHINGTON: The Federal Reserve will likely need to raise interest rates more than expected in response to recent...
LAHORE: High cost of doing business and global recession are the current problems for our textile industry, but a...
Comments