Rupee inches up against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee edged higher against the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market on Tuesday amid a slowdown in importer dollar demand, traders said.
The local unit ended at 277.87 per dollar, compared with Monday’s close of 277.92.
In the open market, the domestic currency ended unchanged at 279 to the dollar.
Traders said although the rate of appreciation had slowed, the local currency continued to increase for a third straight session.
“The rupee gained ground as a result of a slowdown in importer dollar demand and greenback selling from exporters,” said a forex trader.
“Yet, the lack of any encouraging news from the International Monetary Fund is changing market sentiments,” he added.
The IMF has made it clear now to the finance minister who was assuming till last Friday that getting the commitments from friendly countries was not a prior action. The only thing left to do in a virtual meeting held on Monday is to secure funding commitments from allies in order to secure funding from the IMF, according to reports.
It shouldn't be an issue, albeit timing is crucial, given prior statements in which the Gulf States demanded that the IMF programme be secured in order to get their funding, and the fact that the country is currently extremely near to securing the programme.
The IMF resident representative said Pakistan would need to guarantee that its balance of payments deficit is adequately covered for the remainder of an IMF programme.
