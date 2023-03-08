Public debt surges to hefty Rs54.9 trillion in January

KARACHI: Pakistan’s public debt climbed to Rs54.942 trillion in January, up 29.6 percent from a year earlier, central bank’s data showed on Tuesday, pointing to a sharp depreciation in the exchange rate and high financing needs.

The federal government’s total debt increased by 7.7 percent month-on-month. It came at Rs51 trillion in December 2022.

“This is the highest monthly increase due to PKR depreciation during January 2023,” said Arif Habib Limited in a note.

The debt soared by 15 percent in the seven months (July-January) of this fiscal year. The debt stood at Rs47.784 trillion by the end of June.

At the end of January, the domestic debt jumped by 25 percent year-on-year to Rs34.255 trillion. Domestic debt rose by 10.36 percent during the first seven months of this fiscal year.

Foreign debt sharply increased by 38 percent to Rs20.686 trillion in January from Rs14.982 trillion a year ago. The external debt surged by 15 percent month-on-month in December, whereas debt grew by 23.52 percent in July-January FY2023.

“Most of the increase has come from the translation of external debt on the post-devaluation exchange rate,” said Fahad Rauf, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, referring to the public debt.

Pakistani rupee depreciated after the government removed an artificial cap on it in late January. Transitioning to a market-based exchange rate is one of the requirements put down by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to complete the 9th review. The review’s conclusion, if approved by the IMF board, would allow the release of a $1.2 billion tranche from the Fund’s loans, which have been stalled since last year.

By the end of January, the rupee traded at 268 to the dollar. In June, it was hovering around 204, and in January 2022, it was at 176.

The government is unable to raise budgetary borrowing directly from the State Bank of Pakistan. Moreover, foreign funding has also dried up in the absence of the IMF programme. The revenue shortfall and excessive spending requirements forced the government to increase borrowings from domestic sources.

Interest payments on the debt will significantly rise when both domestic and international interest rates rise. The interest payments on the domestic debt will go up because of a significant 300 basis point increase in the policy rate, which is now 20 percent. The cost of the government’s debt service will increase as a result.

Last month, global ratings agency Moody’s cut Pakistan’s sovereign credit rating by two more notches to ‘Caa3’, saying the country’s increasingly fragile liquidity “significantly raises default risks”.

Moody’s noted that even though this year’s external payment needs may be met, the liquidity and external position next year would remain extremely fragile.

Pakistan’s external debt repayments would remain high for the next few years, Moody’s said. It estimates Pakistan’s external financing needs for fiscal 2024 at around $35-36 billion. Pakistan has about $25-26 billion worth of external debt repayments (including interest payments) to make in fiscal 2024, it said.

At the post-monetary-policy analyst briefing last week, the SBP said at the beginning of FY2023, the financing requirement was around $33 billion, which included $10 billion of the current account deficit and $23 billion principal debt repayments.

Out of the $23 billion debt repayment, $15.8 billion has already been settled through rollover and repayment. Out of the remaining $7.2 billion, the SBP is hopeful that a rollover of around $4.3 billion will be done and the actual repayment would be around $2.9 billion for which financing would need to be arranged. Given the severe decline in its external position, Pakistan may need to do some sort of debt adjustment even if some IMF or bilateral support materialises, according to analysts.